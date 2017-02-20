Newsvine

DoctorNorm

About Northeast intellectual elite; cable news addict and cynic Articles: 1 Seeds: 1 Comments: 7450 Since: Jul 2008

IKEA Börder Wåll provides Trump with affordable construction option

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by DoctorNorm View Original Article: Dezeen
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:33 PM
Discuss:

I just had to.   This, Trump followers, is what's in store for us for the next up-to-4 years. President Trump has turned himself into a laughingstock.  It's what happens when a President makes public statements on vital international matters based on what he saw on TV presented by Tucker Carlson, who has been known to make (ahem) a few (cough, cough) mistakes.

(Note: this is my first attempt at seeding, so bear with me.  If the photo doesn't show up and you haven't seen the original, follow the link.  It's golden!)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor